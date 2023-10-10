LoL players list champs they don’t know how to play against—and it feels like half the roster

With 165 champions on the League of Legends roster, it’s far from surprising that players struggle to play against a few of them. But it turns out everyone has a different nemesis, judging by the players’ latest answers to a Reddit post.

On Oct. 9, a Reddit user named Sachielkun asked the League community which champion they “know how to play into the least.” The author of the post pointed out Swain, who was constantly grabbed in their game by an ally Blitzcrank, which completely ruined their match as their team kept fighting in Swain’s ult. But people mentioned many other champions as well.

Some of the most upvoted answers included Nilah, Zilean, Galio, Kled, and Yorick, just to name a few. Players gave specific reasons why it’s tough to play against a few of them. For example, Galio’s damage can be enormous at times, which isn’t something you’d expect from a tank in League. Therefore, the Colossus can unexpectedly destroy his enemies. We know, because we’ve been on both sides of such fights.

Seriously, when was the last time someone played against Nilah? Image via Riot Games

There were also some other reasons why players struggle against certain champs that are quite ridiculous but still truthful. Such an argument was mentioned when a player listed Nilah. They claimed the champion is so rare that they don’t know what her abilities specifically do—and honestly, if you asked me, I’d be clueless as well. I can’t even remember the last time I had a Nilah in my lobby, let alone played against her in the bottom lane.

All in all, each player gave a different answer, and it leads to one simple conclusion: Everyone has their own Achilles’ heel in terms of League. For some, it might be mechanically tough champions, for others, it could be someone as simple as Garen because they don’t know how quickly he can erase you from Summoner’s Rift.

For a game that has over 150 champions, it’s somewhat impressive there’s not one champ that’s constantly mentioned. Although if we were still in a time before Yuumi’s rework, we’re certain she would be the one to earn the No. 1 spot here.

