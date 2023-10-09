LoL players fear Riot is making a huge mistake with Nexus Blitz comeback

Nexus Blitz is returning to League of Legends, and while many players are eager for it to come back, others are worried Riot Games hasn’t done enough to address concerns around the game mode’s most pressing issues.

While it may not be as popular as League Arena, Nexus Blitz has been one of the League modes players have flocked to over the years because it’s fun, easy to learn, and relatively short, which means you can play more games and no two are alike.

The mode’s return has sparked fears, however, that it may not last much longer.

The biggest concern from most League players is Riot has made zero changes to the mode. With nothing to make it feel “fresh” again, even the staunchest Nexus Blitz players may stop playing a lot quicker—a stat drop devs may misread.

The problems players have with the mode aren’t minor either. Snowballing is prominent and you’re more likely to win if you can get ahead early. Then there are the spawn points, which can mean instant death for certain champions, and the winners’ rewards can sometimes be too overpowered and give the leading team too much of a crushing advantage.

Nexus Blitz can be fun at times, but it can be oppressive if you’re on the struggling side. And if Riot isn’t going to fix these issues (which they haven’t) it’s easy to see why the playerbase for this mode could be dwindling.

If it keeps falling, League players fear we’ll never see Nexus Blitz again. This would be a shame, considering they put so much effort into revamping Blitz for its return in 2020, as many were unhappy with its state back at the turn of the decade.

Hopefully, Riot will listen to player concerns and give the mode more love.

