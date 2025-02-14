LoL players are sorely missing something on Valentine’s Day—and no, it’s not a girlfriend

League of Legends has multiple love-themed cosmetics, but the developer has been lagging behind its seasonal skin releases for several events, and players want answers.

In a Reddit discussion, League players pointed out multiple occasions where Riot used to release skins for the community under seasonal themes. Take Valentine’s Day, for example. Riot is yet to release any skins under the love theme this year, and the last Valentine-themed skins came out in 2023: Heartthrob Caitlyn, Heartache Vi, and Amumu.

Eternal lovers. Image via Riot Games

Riot didn’t release love-themed skins in 2024—and this year’s story is no different. There are multiple skin lines with the theme, including Heartseeker, Sweetheart, Heartpiercer, Withered Rose, Crystal Rose, and many more. Some might argue that Riot has run out of champions to introduce more love-related skins, but that’s definitely not the case.

There are many couples in League’s universe, including Vi and Caitlyn, and Rakan and Xayah. There’s also Lucian and Senna, but only Lucian has a Heartseeker skin, and the developer could easily add one for Senna. The developer could look at potential couples like Diana and Leona. Riot confirmed their romance in Legends of Runeterra, and their celestial theme of the sun and moon could tie in nicely to make a perfect Valentine’s skin.

Other champions like Kayn have the duality to represent both the Heartseeker and the Heartbreaker vibes in a single skin. Irelia could have rose-themed abilities, or even someone like Vex could get a Goth Valentine skin. In short, the possibilities are endless. Riding the Arcane hype train, the Jinx and Ekko couple ship could have also received something special this year, but that’s not the case.

Even Valor got its skin with Quinn. Image via Riot Games

The trend doesn’t stop at Valentine’s Day, as the Halloween and Winter skins last arrived in 2022, leaving a huge gap for players looking to buy seasonal skins. In a 2025 blog post, Riot said it’s trying to take a different approach with the Winterblessed skins by making them generalized. This might be an attempt at making the season-exclusive skins sell more annually, something we might also see for seasonal skin lines.

But not every seasonal skin line suffers equally due to Riot’s oversight. “Why are we celebrating only Chinese festivities? Did I miss something?” one player asked, trying to understand why the Lunar New Year skins are always coming out on time, with the number of skins per event only increasing over the years.

It’s not a secret that Riot has a huge Chinese player base, allowing the developer to double down on the number of skins released per year. It can also be that seasonal skins aren’t meeting the mark in sales, and Riot is slowly moving away from them and trying to reinvent the wheel here with a bit of innovation.

Players have been complaining about the Hextech chests going missing and the subpar quality of skins that Riot has been pushing, so it’s only a matter of time before it addresses the elephant in the room.

