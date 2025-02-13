LoL players agree this is the most useless champion

There are over 150 champions to play in League of Legends. From ranged to magic to front-line tanks, every playstyle has a champion. But that doesn’t mean every champion is good per se. Several have been out of favor for quite some time, desperately waiting for the day they receive mass buffs or, even better, a rework, including this one.

In a recent Reddit thread, League players debated which champion is actually the most useless in the game. Champions like Shyvana and Nidalee appeared a lot, but the champion that many agreed upon was Shaco. Shaco has one of the more unique kits; his primary task is to invade and cause as much chaos to the lanes as possible by going invisible and popping out at the last second.

Shaco is one of the more useless champions to play. Image via Riot Games

But there’s one problem: it causes players to tunnel vision on getting kills in the early game, forgetting to farm up and secure objectives. “Shaco players aren’t playing League. They’re playing Dead by Daylight and don’t give a fuck about anything else than hunting down a kill,” one player said. Shaco definitely has a better time in the lower Elos. This is due to players being unable to play around vision, which is ultimately a free kill for Shaco.

As the ranks climb, Shacos’ popularity decreases. According to his page on LeagueOfGraphs, Shacos’ popularity percentage decreases after each rank. One player said, “Shaco just has so many weaknesses that unless he wins by mental booming the other jungler, he can’t really do much, and he’ll never be buffed to be good because his design is frustrating for low elo.” It definitely seems to be a problem for players in the lower Elo who have a problem with Shaco.

But that doesn’t mean Shaco is completely useless. Shaco mains can be a pain to play against, but that goes for pretty much any one-trick pony.

