LoL players agree this champion is ‘so cringe’ that they’re actually charming

Do you have a champion you can’t play because hearing them for even a second makes you want to throw up? The League of Legends community agreed on the most cringe champion in the game and the answer is surprisingly deceiving.

When League fans started a discussion on Reddit about which champion is the cringiest, almost everyone agreed that Ezreal is the only correct answer. It feels like Ezreal was born to be a Marvel character with his attempts to make everything fun to the point of being borderline insufferable.

Out of all his voiceover arsenal, players had a special spot specifically for Battle Academia skin voice lines that sound as if you are watching a generic anime. There must be something about the power of friendship too.

Pure cringe. Image via Riot Games

The lines are so corny that he’s actually become quite a likable character within the community. For some, seeing Ezreal creates a loop of funny and cringe. “The thing with Ezreal is that he is so overly cringe that its charming. It’s so unfunny and annoying that he’s funny again,” one player said.

The number of references and jokes in Ezreal’s voiceover exceeds the number of times I missed with his ult. From the classic “You belong in a museum!” taunt to one of my favorite phrases: “Once it’s a ruin, I can legally loot it,” Ezreal is your friendly neighborhood champion who will never be truly hated.

An honorable mention goes to Vex who, according to fans, was “made to be intentionally cringe.” It’s hard to argue with that when her encounter phrase with Unbound Thresh is “Saw you’re human now, Thresh. Never thought you’d be the one to go normie.” Yep, she uses the word “normie” and quite often at that.

Still, Ezreal is a more iconic character who is charming with his silly endless optimism. He’s what I could only describe as Lawful Cringe, but there are champions whom players outright can’t stand. One of them is Seraphine. A player described her as “this condescending brat who makes fun of everyone in the most unentertaining way possible.”

The way she tries to be serious with lighthearted expressions just makes her sound annoying. That’s what happens when you become a pop star, I guess.

About the author