LoL players agree Nexus Blitz is already ‘dead’ and Riot’s to blame

Nexus Blitz was a highly anticipated game mode by League of Legends players, and it returned to the game after a three-year hiatus on Oct. 24. But, not many players are currently enjoying it, since they believe it’s “dead,” and Riot Games is to blame.

A player named xxs- claimed the game mode is dead on Reddit on Nov. 15. They explained how the queue timer is around three to four minutes long, none of their friends are playing it, and the overall interest around it is low. Many others rallied behind xxs- and shared their own thoughts on the problem. These mainly point out how Riot is the perpetrator behind Nexus Blitz’s current state due to how unbalanced it is.

Some champions are just too powerful and snowbally in Nexus Blitz. Image via Riot Games

“It’s too snowbally and the events are annoyingly random on who they favor,” one of the players wrote. “The mode would be cute if the events didn’t randomly gift a win to a team half of the time,” while another claimed: “Because its unbalanced as shit.”

All in all, players agree Riot didn’t change much despite a three-year wait for the return of Nexus Blitz, and the mode is even more unbalanced and random than it originally was. While these elements may be fun for a game or two, they’re not enough to keep the community engaged in the game mode, which just doesn’t seem enjoyable for the long term. Additionally, it’s not the first time players have complained about these issues.

They make a fair point, frankly speaking. When it returned at the end of October, I also jumped straight into it with a few of my friends. But, shortly after we forgot about it, or decided to enjoy ourselves in other game modes, where we actually have more impact.

Nexus Blitz will be scrapped on Nov. 27, so if you want to have another shot at the mode and see how it works for yourself, you still have a week and a half left.