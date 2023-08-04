LoL players agree new Arena cameos ‘feel chaotic’

League of Legends’ Patch 13.15 was released on Aug. 2 and it brought the first major changes to Arena champion balance. This patch also introduced new Arena cameos, but players are not so happy with Gwen, Jhin, and Shaco cameos, saying they “feel chaotic.”

In a post on League’s subreddit from Aug. 3, the fanbase called the new Arena cameos “less polished” and that they are the only element that makes matches “feel chaotic.”

With this patch, Riot Games added Gwen, Evelynn, Jhin, Shaco, and Viego cameos. While players believe Gwen’s cameo makes the round feel like the famous “Red Light, Green Light” game from Squid Game, Viego feels completely underwhelming, although it’s actually bugged. Evelynn’s cameo has little to no counterplay when playing against burst champions which suddenly combo you, and Jhin cameo simply feels like it doesn’t belong in Arena.

“None of them are fun, including the hazards we started with. The idea of the arena mode is good, but the hazards ruin the gameplay of 2v2 fights because the hazards clearly benefit some champions more than others,” commented another player.

Initially, I believed that these cameos would give players more wiggleroom for counterplay and help them survive critical situations, but now I only see them as additional annoyances I have to deal with. I already have too much on my mind in the later stages of Arena and a random Lux or Jhin sniping me and dealing crazy damage feel needlessly punishing.

Arena might return later on as a rotating game mode and Riot promised even more balancing changes to keep it in line with the modern standards. It wouldn’t be surprising if the devs decide to remake core game mechanics in this new mode, just like when Nexus Blitz returned during the Spirit Blossom event. Originally, this game mode was played on a different map and had different mini-games, but with the revamp, it got new events, features, and rewards.

