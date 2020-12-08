LGD Gaming parts ways with mid laner xiye

LGD Gaming has parted ways with mid laner Su “xiye” Han-Wei according to Fomos reporter Kenzi.

The 23-year old mid laner has joined the team for the Summer Split and has helped the team secure a Worlds qualification spot. His mechanical prowess will easily land him a starting spot on another top tier team who might be looking to shake up its roster. One of the rumored teams to acquire him is JD Gaming, who had a dominant 2020 year.

Xiye began his professional career in 2013 playing for Team WE Academy. After his display of skill in the minor league, he was promoted to the Team WE main roster in 2015. He was the center point of the team for four years, having played through various rosters.

Team WE’s most dominant year was 2017, when they managed to secure their first LPL title and have a great showing on the international stage. They were one of the favored teams to win it all, however Samsung Galaxy put a stop to their dominance in their quarterfinals. Since then, Team WE went into a slump and xiye left the team at the end of the 2019 season.

After a brief Spring split stay with Dominus Esports, xiye was acquired by LGD with whom he has flourished during the Summer Split. His recent performance made him one of the most valuable mid lane free agent this offseason.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.