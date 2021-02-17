Leona player helps Ashe secure a 2-versus-5 pentakill against all odds

This is how you carry your team as a support player.

One League of Legends player on Ashe posted a highlight clip of an amazing performance by his Leona support which helped him secure a 2-versus-5 pentakill in the mid-game.

After their mid and jungler were caught, the bottom lane went to stop the opposing team from securing the dragon. While the odds were against them in this situation, a beautiful play by the Leona helped Ashe secure a clean pentakill and maintain a deathless status.

The fight began with Ashe and Leona picking off the singled out top lane Jayce who wanted to add another kill to his KDA. After a quick Enchanted Crystal Arrow, he was the first to fall in this slaughter. Leona then followed up with her ultimate on the opposing ADC and support, while also sticking around her Ashe to provide assistance if needed.

One by one, the opposing players fell with Ashe finishing them off. While a misplay of attacking the Anivia in her passive form while Hecarim was assassinating Ashe almost stopped the pentakill, in the end the play worked out.

As per tradition, Ashe’s teammates started pinging her following this mid-game pentakill against all odds while Leona’s efforts went unnoticed. This situation has been happening since the beginning of League, with support players carrying various games, yet their effort going unnoticed due to the majority of players paying attention to mostly KDA or creep kills.

