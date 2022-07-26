LED integrated with League can make your room light up when using ults

The creators behind the LED integration setup for VALORANT are back with new computer light effects for League of Legends fans interested in enhancing their gaming experience.

For most, the extent of a gaming setup caps out at the performance of the PC and the peripherals, but for WhirlwindFX, an independent company, the gaming experience expands into creating an expansive experience for gaming through RGB.

The 44-second clip, which was first published on Reddit, features a wide range of champions showcasing their abilities, accompanied by colorful lights that illuminate the room.

The video highlighted certain champions such as Fiddlesticks, Rek’Sai, Fizz, Pantheon, Nocturne, and Veigar where each one outputs a different color and effect.

While some Redditors found the lights to be distracting, the overwhelming majority were impressed by the LED configuration, with some pondering the idea of implementing the system during Riot events.

“I wonder how it would be if Riot implemented something similar for live events,” a Redditor said. “Lights turning out for Nocturne ult for example seems like it would be a cool moment to experience in person.”

As a result, the video has received more than 3,600 upvotes on Reddit in just one day as many League fans are excited to implement it into their own setups. Nocturne’s Paranoia ability is especially popular since it makes the room dark while terrorizing enemy champions.

While the Reddit clip only featured a select set of champions, more than 25 champions have configurations available, according to the company’s page. Furthermore, the system also has general effects in League for those main champions who are not a part of their current roster of champions.

That list of effects for League also extends into other games. Whirlwindfx, the creator of this LED setup has implemented this configuration for other games in the past as well, most notably, for VALORANT and Minecraft. The creator’s LED setup for VALORANT Reddit post has received nearly 5,000 upvotes, while the LED setup for Minecraft has received more than 15,000 upvotes.

You can find out more information about the LED integration setup through the signalrgb website.