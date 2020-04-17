LEC will feature special performance from DJ Robin Schulz before 2020 Spring Split Finals

Riot is still trying to make the LEC Spring Finals a unique experience for all.

Even though the 2020 LEC Spring Split Finals is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riot Games still wants to make the event a special one. The company is bringing in popular German DJ Robin Schulz as a guest performer before the games begin.

Schulz will be livestreaming a set for League of Legends fans to enjoy on Sunday, April 17. His performance will take place an hour before the LEC’s Ready Check at 8am CT.

The 32-year-old musician has built a successful career, punctuated in 2014 with the release of his first single from his new album. His song “Waves” featuring Dutch rapper Mr. Probz eventually received a nomination for the best remixed recording of the non-classic variety at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

This isn’t the first time that a League event has brought in a popular DJ to host a pre-event set. For the 2016 World Championship, world-renowned DJ and recording artist Zedd performed the theme song for the tournament, “Ignite,” in front of 20,000 screaming fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It might be disappointing to have to watch and play one of the most exciting LEC finals from home, but it’s necessary to keep all players, staff, and fans safe and healthy. Riot has promised to keep the finals exciting for both players and fans entering the last stretch of the Spring Split.

G2 Esports will face MAD Lions in the semifinals tomorrow at 10am CT. The winner of that match will take on Fnatic in the 2020 LEC Spring Split Finals at 10am CT on Sunday, April 19.

