LEC uploads “Moments and Memories” highlight video of the 2022 Spring Split

The 2022 LEC Spring Split may be over, but while fans and players await the upcoming playoffs, the LEC created a montage of some of the most memorable moments from the League of Legends competition’s regular season.

The first part of this year’s “Moments and Memories” series from the LEC has been uploaded to the league’s YouTube channel, giving fans a collection of highlights from the Spring Split. This highlight reel continues the “Moments and Memories” series the LEC has uploaded twice a year, recognizing the most memorable moments of players, casters, and fans from throughout both splits each year.

The video begins by recognizing MAD Lions’ achievements last year, when they won both the Spring and Summer playoffs, foreshadowing the challenges that the team would end up enduring this year. Much of the focus immediately shifts to Team Vitality, the superteam consisting of championship-caliber talent from throughout the history of the LEC and the team almost everyone had their eyes on heading into the Spring Split.

Memorable moments from broadcast talent also make up a considerable amount of this iteration of “Moments and Memories.” Without fans, the analysts and casters have been crucial parts of the LEC experience. From Dark Vedius’ skits to the antics of Drakos, Quickshot, Sjokz, and all of the broadcast talent from week to week, this highlight video made sure to recognize the talent bringing more life to the streams.

Fans can watch the “Moments and Memories” of the 2022 LEC Spring Split now on the LEC’s YouTube channel. Another episode of the series will likely be released following the conclusion of the Summer Split.

