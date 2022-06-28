LEC Summer Split Finals to be played in Malmö, Sweden￼

The League of Legends European Championship heads to Sweden for the first Finals help outside of the LEC Berlin Studio in two years. The LEC will bring the final stage of the competition to Malmö in Sweden from September 10 to 11.

WE'RE BACK IN SWEDEN! 🇸🇪



The #LEC Summer Finals are headed to Malmö! pic.twitter.com/gkIpshT29E — LEC (@LEC) June 28, 2022

The last LEC finals to take place in Sweden dates back to 2015, where Stockholm hosted Fnatic versus Origen in a breathtaking best-of-five. “Being the first roadshow we’ve hosted away from our Berlin studio in three years, we can’t wait to give the fans an unforgettable experience,” said Maximilian Schmidt, Head of League of Legends Esports in EMEA.

The two final matches of the LEC Summer Split will be played in Malmö Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 League fans for the event. Additionally, Riot Games has revealed they have “exciting” plans for the LEC XPO at the MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center, located nearby the Finals location. The Swedish city was supposed to host the 2020 Summer Finals, but due to health precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic Riot had to cancel the live event.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase starting July 1 at lec.gg/malmo, and will go live during the RDYCHK segment, according to Riot. League fans are surely thrilled to be able to come back and cheer on their favorite team in an arena for the first time since Athens 2019, LEC’s last ‘on the road’ show before the pandemic.