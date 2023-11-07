LEC reportedly bracing for ‘musical chairs’ when it comes to support signings

League of Legends insider Wooloo has reported that many support players have yet to sign with an LEC team ahead of 2024.

In an article published on Nov. 6, Wooloo wrote that supports were playing “musical chairs” over five vacant spots in the LEC, as European Regional League (ERL) teams had locked their signings earlier than usual, leaving many of them in the dark.

He reported that support spots remain vacant in Excel, Fnatic, KOI, SK Gaming, and Team Vitality, who were “in discussions with multiple players for the position.” He added that while Karmine Corp was also still in discussions, Targamas was “likely to start for them,” reportedly leaving little space for doubt.

[Sources] Many support players are currently fighting over five #LEC spots



The support position is possibly seeing many changes in the LEC and is putting three LFL teams in standby mode for the role



Read more about this exclusive story on @Sheep_Esports https://t.co/qSmJlw3sGm — LEC Wooloo (@LEC_Wooloo) November 6, 2023

“While the support role is witnessing numerous changes in the LEC, there are obvious talent waiting to make their entry in the top European league,” the article reads.

He added that six players who competed in the last LEC split were still looking for a spot, which means all won’t be able to compete at the same level next year. This includes Trymbi, Hylissang, and Rekkles. Once you add top ERL talents to that list, it’s even more challenging to predict who will fill those remaining spots.

It’s not unusual for support players to join a team last in the offseason. It’s a flexible role, so players have to adjust their playstyle to the roster. In addition, the final decision on support often comes down to bot laners, who are signed beforehand and have a say on who they’re willing to play with.

The situation is even more uncertain for them this year, however. Wooloo explained that LEC spots are usually locked before ERLs since the regional teams are aiming for the best players for their rosters. But spots for the 2024 season have been secured earlier than usual.

The insider predicted those moving pieces would be likely to come together when KOI’s mid laner Larssen makes a decision. “Currently, it’s uncertain which of the mentioned supports will make it into the LEC, but it’s likely that some rookies will secure spots,” he wrote.