LEC 2021 roster tracker

This year’s free agency window in Europe has been full of surprises, with shock roster moves ricocheting off all sides of the LEC. Veteran players and rookies alike have been traded left, right, and center, capping off a unique season of League of Legends.
With the new year drawing closer by the minute, and the cutoff date for the offseason looming, teams have been frantically scrambling and negotiating for the league’s biggest and best players.
Here all the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LEC season.
Astralis
- Top: WhiteKnight
- Jungle: Zanzarah
- Mid: Nukeduck
- ADC: Jeskla
- Support: promisq
Excel Esports
- Top: TBD
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Schalke 04
- Top: Broken Blade
- Jungle: Gillius
- Mid: Abbedagge
- ADC: TBD
- Support: LIMIT
Fnatic
- Top: Bwipo
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: Nisqy
- ADC: Upset
- Support: Hylissang
G2 Esports
- Top: Wunder
- Jungle: Jankos
- Mid: Caps
- ADC: Rekkles
- Support: Mikyx
MAD lions
- Top: Armut
- Jungle: Elyoya
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
Rogue
- Top: Odoamne
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: Trymbi
SK Gaming
- Top: Jenax
- Jungle: TrnX
- Mid: Blue
- ADC: Jesu
- Support: Treatz
Team Vitality
- Top: Szygenda
- Jungle: TBD
- Mid: TBD
- ADC: TBD
- Support: TBD
This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.
