LEC 2021 roster tracker

It’s one hell of an offseason.

Photo via Riot Games

This year’s free agency window in Europe has been full of surprises, with shock roster moves ricocheting off all sides of the LEC. Veteran players and rookies alike have been traded left, right, and center, capping off a unique season of League of Legends

With the new year drawing closer by the minute, and the cutoff date for the offseason looming, teams have been frantically scrambling and negotiating for the league’s biggest and best players. 

Here all the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LEC season.

Astralis

  • Top: WhiteKnight
  • Jungle: Zanzarah
  • Mid: Nukeduck
  • ADC: Jeskla
  • Support: promisq

Excel Esports

  • Top: TBD
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Schalke 04

  • Top: Broken Blade
  • Jungle: Gillius
  • Mid: Abbedagge
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: LIMIT

Fnatic

  • Top: Bwipo
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: Nisqy
  • ADC: Upset
  • Support: Hylissang

G2 Esports

  • Top: Wunder
  • Jungle: Jankos
  • Mid: Caps
  • ADC: Rekkles
  • Support: Mikyx

MAD lions

  • Top: Armut
  • Jungle: Elyoya
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

Rogue

  • Top: Odoamne
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: Trymbi

SK Gaming

  • Top: Jenax
  • Jungle: TrnX
  • Mid: Blue
  • ADC: Jesu
  • Support: Treatz

Team Vitality

  • Top: Szygenda
  • Jungle: TBD
  • Mid: TBD
  • ADC: TBD
  • Support: TBD

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

