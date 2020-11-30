LEC 2021 roster tracker

This year’s free agency window in Europe has been full of surprises, with shock roster moves ricocheting off all sides of the LEC. Veteran players and rookies alike have been traded left, right, and center, capping off a unique season of League of Legends.

With the new year drawing closer by the minute, and the cutoff date for the offseason looming, teams have been frantically scrambling and negotiating for the league’s biggest and best players.

Here all the confirmed rosters heading into the 2021 LEC season.

Astralis

Top: WhiteKnight

Jungle: Zanzarah

Mid: Nukeduck

ADC: Jeskla

Support: promisq

Excel Esports

Top: TBD

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Schalke 04

Top: Broken Blade

Jungle: Gillius

Mid: Abbedagge

ADC: TBD

Support: LIMIT

Fnatic

Top: Bwipo

Jungle: TBD

Mid: Nisqy

ADC: Upset

Support: Hylissang

G2 Esports

Top: Wunder

Jungle: Jankos

Mid: Caps

ADC: Rekkles

Support: Mikyx

MAD lions

Top: Armut

Jungle: Elyoya

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

Rogue

Top: Odoamne

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: Trymbi

SK Gaming

Top: Jenax

Jungle: TrnX

Mid: Blue

ADC: Jesu

Support: Treatz

Team Vitality

Top: Szygenda

Jungle: TBD

Mid: TBD

ADC: TBD

Support: TBD

This article will be updated as more roster moves are confirmed throughout the 2021 offseason.

