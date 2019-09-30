League’s Clash returns to EU for testing

Clash has returned to Europe for two days of testing and eligible League of Legends fans can now rally their friends and register their teams to partake in the fun.

The test is open for players in both European servers and in Russia. Team registration opened today and fans can now sign up their teams of five to compete in the tournament mode on Oct. 5. It’s completely free for players to participate, but they’ll need to have finished their ranked placements and hold at least a level two Honor score to be eligible for the testing period.

Registration will remain open until Oct. 4. For the following two days, there will be back-to-back tournaments, each of which will feature eight-team brackets. Participating teams will be able to choose which of the two days they’d like to play on.

For this round of Clash, Riot Games will be testing rolling bracket starts. Teams won’t have to lock in at a specific time but will instead have a multi-hour window to do so. Once they’ve locked in, teams will be placed in a bracket when one becomes available. Additionally, Riot will be trying out a new bracket repair tech to resolve any issues that arise during the tests.

Anyone who participates in the Clash test this weekend will receive loot boxes, a summoners icon, and victory points, which can be redeemed for banners and team logos.