League streamer uses mind games to lure enemies into trap

League of Legends often relies on mind games, especially when baiting enemies into a vulnerable position.

A streamer named sarellan showcased a perfect example of playing with the opponents’ vision control to gain an advantage for her team. On Jarvan IV, she deliberately started doing Rift Herald, which was warded by the enemies, so they ganked her top lane ally, Teemo. But she kept them in the dark so she could help Teemo and grab a double kill.

At the beginning of the clip, sarellan saw that Rengar was in the tri bush near the top lane, which teased that the jungler was trying to get a kill on Teemo with his teammate, Jax. The streamer was smarter this time, though, and she came up with a perfect idea.

Sarellan quickly started doing Rift Herald, while it was warded with a Control Ward. After hitting it a few times, she got rid of the ward so that Rengar and Jax didn’t have vision of her next moves. After she began killing the neutral objective, Rengar almost immediately arrived in the top lane and engaged with Jax on Teemo.

The streamer had this all anticipated, though, and since she started to move up to the top lane after clearing vision, she was able to bring the cavalry in time to save Teemo and grab a swift double kill for herself.

Being a few steps ahead of your enemies is always a smart strategy in League, and the case was no different this time. Sarellan won the game in under 27 minutes and was one of the main carries for her team with a 13/2/17 KDA ratio, according to OP.GG. Her fellow companion from the top lane also stood out, recording an 11/4/6 KDA ratio.