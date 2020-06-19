League ranked queue disabled in NA, Riot investigating issue

Riot Games has temporarily disabled the North American League of Legends ranked queue today while its developers investigate an issue that’s “negatively impacting games.”

This issue is only affecting the NA servers, though. NA players are being greeted by two messages in their client. The first says that Riot is aware of a problem that causes login attempts to fail and that it’s working to resolve the issue. The second and likely more important is that ranked has been disabled because of an undisclosed issue.

Screengrab via Riot Games

On Riot’s status website, the issues were posted at 2:03pm and 2:08pm CT, respectively. Riot posted earlier today that it planned maintenance for the PBE at 1:45pm CT, but the ranked development seems unrelated to the maintenance.

When launching the League client, however, some users have been greeted with a message that says, “League of Legends is currently down for maintenance. Please check the server status page and try again later.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Update June 19 3:29pm CT: Riot has removed its warnings from the League client and its status site, signifying the issues have been resolved.