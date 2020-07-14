League Patch 10.15 to cut power from Aphelios’ Crescendum and Infernum, Lee Sin W cooldown increased

League of Legends’ upcoming patch is going to be hard to stomach for Aphelios mains.

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed the tentative Patch 10.15 changes today, explaining that the Weapon of the Faithful’s Crescendum and Infernum will take a hit. And, as expected, Lee Sin’s Safeguard (W) is being nerfed.

10.15 Patch Preview with all changes



Big changes for the bigger outliers and small adjustments for champs that are only a bit strong/weak. pic.twitter.com/u1LaHZ77HV — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) July 14, 2020

Scruffy hinted yesterday that Aphelios’ turrets would be nerfed. But now the Riot dev threw in some Infernum tweaks, too.

The activation delay on the Crescendum turrets is being pushed to 0.35 seconds, up from 0.25. And their range is also decreasing considerably to 500, down from 575.

Runaan’s Hurricane, a core item on Aphelios, gives the AD carry’s Infernum too much power. Riot is targeting the amount of crit cone missiles on Infernum, both with and without a Runaan’s equipped. And devs are also reducing the cone length by 100 units, as well as removing Runaan’s bolts’ ability to damage enemies they pass through.

Lee Sin is touted as one of the most mobile champs and can be oppressive in the right hands. So Riot is increasing his Safeguard’s cooldown to 14 seconds, up from 12.

Riot is beginning to shape the 2020 World Championship meta, tweaking outliers that can negatively impact pro play. The Patch 10.15 changes outlined are liable to change before hitting the live servers, however.