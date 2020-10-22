League of Legends: Wild Rift to add six new champions ahead of open beta

League of Legends: Wild Rift has added a variety of new champions to the game ahead of their open beta testing later this month.

The latest additions to the game’s roster include Darius, Draven, Kai’Sa. Evelynn, Akali, and League of Legends newest champion Seraphine. All these champions will be available to use in-game for a limited time in the lead up until the game’s next stage of beta.

Champions on Wild Rift play similarly to their League of Legends counterparts, however, some aspects of their kit may be modified to suit the mobile platform. Earlier this week players saw the addition of Lee Sin to the roster, quickly noticing that his ward jumping abilities were no longer president in the game.

These new additions take the total roster on Wild Rift to 49 an impressive pool of champions to round out the closed beta phase.

Later this month Wild Rift will enter open beta, however, this will only be accessible for players in regions who currently have access to the closed beta. Riot plans to roll out the beta to further regions throughout the rest of 2020, with plans to include Europe, Taiwan, Oceania, and Vietnam into December.

For players in the USA who are looking to get their chance to join in, unfortunately, Riot has shared that this will have to wait until 2021. To get a look at gameplay on IOS players will be able to tune into the Verizon Wild Rift Invitational to be held on the Twitch Rivals channel or directly on Twitter on October 22, at 8:30 pm CT.