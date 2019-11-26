League of Legends Twitch Rivals Draft Showdown: Day 3 scores and standings

After an exciting first two days, the League of Legends Twitch Rivals Draft Showdown is back with its semifinals and finals.

Eight of League’s most popular streamers drafted teams to hit the Rift in a five-vs-five competition that spans three days. The content creators are playing for a total prize pool of $75,000, with $25,000 going to first place.

Fans eager to catch the competition can tune in to Twitch Rivals’ Twitch channel or watch the gameplay on each streamer’s individual broadcast.

Competition overview

The first two days, which aired on Nov. 22 and 25, were best-of-one double round robins. The top two teams from each group advanced, creating a four-team semifinal. Players will compete in best-of-three matches that will decide which two teams move on to the Twitch Rivals finals.

The first two games of the best-of-three will be Blind Pick. If a third game is needed, it’ll follow a ban/pick format.

Day one and two standings

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Tyler1 and TF Blade’s teams completely dominated the competition, going undefeated in their groups and cruising into the semifinals. The second Group A team to make it into the semifinals is NightBlue3’s, who mustered a respectable 4-2 record. Yassuo, who had a controversial drafting phase for not picking up fellow streamer Trick2g after he said he would, led his team to a 3-3 record.

Day three scores and standings

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Nightblue3’s team tied up the best-of-three with TF Blade’s team. Game three will be the decider for who moves on the the finals, and will be in ban/pick format.

Kill Leaderboard

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Assist Leaderboard

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Creep Score Leaderboard