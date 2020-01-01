League of Legends player frontdoors enemy Nexus as Mundo while tanking 4 enemies

Dr. Mundo will go where he pleases—even if that’s in the enemy base with four opponents beating on him.

A League of Legends player posted a video on Reddit last night which showcases exactly how tanky the Madman of Zaun can get.

mundo frontdoor r/leagueoflegends: This is a subreddit devoted to League of Legends.

Players typically opt for the more covert “backdoor” strategy, made famous by former pro Enrique “xPeke” Martinez. But Mundo took a different approach.

The player charged right into the enemy base, ignoring his opponents, and simply began beating on the Nexus. At level 17 and nearly 30 minutes into the match, Mundo is going to be quite tanky. And with plenty of time to stack Grasp of the Undying, which grants bonus health when attacking a champion, the jungler amassed over 5,200 health.

The enemy team did make an admirable effort, however. Items that inflict Grievous Wounds, which reduces healing received, along with Blade of the Ruined King, which deals a percentage of the target’s health on-hit, should’ve been enough to quell the beast. But all Mundo had to do was press R to regenerate life rapidly, and the Nexus was his.

The League meta is certainly in an interesting place this preseason. Champions are versatile and flexible, able to play multiple roles. But with season 10 beginning Jan. 8, anything is liable to change.