League of Legends patch 12.5b has hit live servers, with Riot Games devs taking aim at seven bot laners, including Zeri, Aphelios, and popular pro pick Jinx, in the “B” side update that will tide players over until 12.6 arrives on March 30.
Riot is taking a short development break throughout the month of March, meaning the next League patch cycle was meant to be four weeks instead of the usual two.
To tide players over until then, however, and to avoid the League Season 12 meta becoming too stale, the devs have hit nine champs—seven of them ADCs—and a support item with changes. The bot lane focus is designed to shake up picks in the southern position, which has been stale so far this year.
Riot Games devs said they were rushing out League Patch 12.5b this Wednesday to “take care of some urgent mid-patch balances before we go AFK for a week.”
The biggest focus in 12.5b has been meta AD carries. Aphelios, Jinx, and Zeri have all found themselves atop the Season 12 dogpile three months into the year, boasting a measurable 40 percent pick rate between them, according to popular League stats page Lolalytics. They’re all getting several nerfs.
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.5b.
League of Legends patch 12.5b notes
Champions
Aphelios
Base stats
- Armor 28 ⇒ 26.
- Health 530 ⇒ 510.
Ashe
W — Volley
- Mana 70 at all ranks ⇒ 75/70/65/60/55.
R — Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Cooldown 100/80/60 seconds ⇒ 80/70/60 seconds.
Draven
Base stats
- Attack Damage 60 ⇒ 62.
Jinx
Q — Switcheroo!
- Fishbones mana 16/17/18/19/20 ⇒ 20 at all ranks, range 100/125/150/175/200 ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200.
Lucian
Base stats
- Attack Damage growth 2.3 (101.1 at level 18) ⇒ 2.9 (111.3 at level 18).
Passive — Lightslinger
- Vigilance bonus magic damage on-hit 14 (+10 percent AD) ⇒ 14 (+20 percent AD).
Master Yi
Base Stats
- Base health 550 ⇒ 599 (not listed in notes).
E — Wuju Style
- True damage 30/37/44/51/58 (+30 percent bonus AD) ⇒ 30/38/46/54/62 (+30 percent bonus AD) (base damage reverted only).
R — Highlander
- Cooldown 100/90/80 seconds ⇒ 85 seconds at all ranks (reverted).
Ryze
Passive: Arcane Mastery
- Maximum mana 5 percent per 100 AP ⇒ 10 percent per 100 AP.
Q — Overload
- Damage 75/100/125/150/175 (+40 percent AP) (+3 percent bonus mana) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+45 percent AP) (+3 percent bonus mana).
Varus
W — Blighted Quiver
- Passive bonus magic damage on-hit 7/9/11/13/15 (+30 percent AP) ⇒ 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (+30 percent AP).
R — Chain of Corruption
- Base magic damage 150/200/250 ⇒ 150/250/350.
Zeri
Base stats
Attack Damage: 58 ⇒ 53
- Health growth 85 (1945 at level 18) ⇒ 90 (2030 at level 18).
- Armor 23 (+3.5 per level), 82.5 at level 18 ⇒ 22 (+3 per level), 73 at level 18.
Basic attack
- Charged magic damage ratio based on target’s max health 3-15 percent (levels 1-18) ⇒ 1-10 percent (+0.5 percent levels 1-7, +1 percent levels 8-13).
Q — Burst Fire
- Total physical damage 9/13/17/21/25 (+110 percent AD) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+110 percent AD).
E — Spark Surge
- Cooldown 23/22/21/20/19 seconds ⇒ 23 seconds at all ranks.
- Pierce damage 80/85/90/95/100 percent ⇒ 60/70/80/90/100 percent.
R — Lightning Crash
- Stack per champion hit by initial Lightning Crash 3 ⇒ 4.
- Bonus move speed per stack 2 percent ⇒ 1.5 percent.
Items
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Consecrate bonus armor, magic resist 5 ⇒ 3.
- Devotion shield amount 230-385 (target’s levels 1-18) ⇒ 200-365 (target’s levels 1-18).