League of Legends patch 12.5b has hit live servers, with Riot Games devs taking aim at seven bot laners⁠, including Zeri, Aphelios, and popular pro pick Jinx, in the “B” side update that will tide players over until 12.6 arrives on March 30.

Riot is taking a short development break throughout the month of March, meaning the next League patch cycle was meant to be four weeks instead of the usual two.

To tide players over until then, however, and to avoid the League Season 12 meta becoming too stale, the devs have hit nine champs⁠—seven of them ADCs⁠—and a support item with changes. The bot lane focus is designed to shake up picks in the southern position, which has been stale so far this year.

Riot Games devs said they were rushing out League Patch 12.5b this Wednesday to “take care of some urgent mid-patch balances before we go AFK for a week.”

The biggest focus in 12.5b has been meta AD carries. Aphelios, Jinx, and Zeri have all found themselves atop the Season 12 dogpile three months into the year, boasting a measurable 40 percent pick rate between them, according to popular League stats page Lolalytics. They’re all getting several nerfs.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.5b.

League of Legends patch 12.5b notes

Champions

Aphelios

Base stats

Armor 28 ⇒ 26.

Health 530 ⇒ 510.

Ashe

W — Volley

Mana 70 at all ranks ⇒ 75/70/65/60/55.

R — Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Cooldown 100/80/60 seconds ⇒ 80/70/60 seconds.

Draven

Base stats

Attack Damage 60 ⇒ 62.

Jinx

Q — Switcheroo!

Fishbones mana 16/17/18/19/20 ⇒ 20 at all ranks, range 100/125/150/175/200 ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200.

Lucian

Base stats

Attack Damage growth 2.3 (101.1 at level 18) ⇒ 2.9 (111.3 at level 18).

Passive ⁠— Lightslinger

Vigilance bonus magic damage on-hit 14 (+10 percent AD) ⇒ 14 (+20 percent AD).

Master Yi

Base Stats

Base health 550 ⇒ 599 (not listed in notes).

E — Wuju Style

True damage 30/37/44/51/58 (+30 percent bonus AD) ⇒ 30/38/46/54/62 (+30 percent bonus AD) (base damage reverted only).

R ⁠— Highlander

Cooldown 100/90/80 seconds ⇒ 85 seconds at all ranks (reverted).

Ryze

Passive: Arcane Mastery

Maximum mana 5 percent per 100 AP ⇒ 10 percent per 100 AP.

Q — Overload

Damage 75/100/125/150/175 (+40 percent AP) (+3 percent bonus mana) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (+45 percent AP) (+3 percent bonus mana).

Varus

W — Blighted Quiver

Passive bonus magic damage on-hit 7/9/11/13/15 (+30 percent AP) ⇒ 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (+30 percent AP).

R — Chain of Corruption

Base magic damage 150/200/250 ⇒ 150/250/350.

Zeri

Base stats

Attack Damage: 58 ⇒ 53

Health growth 85 (1945 at level 18) ⇒ 90 (2030 at level 18).

Armor 23 (+3.5 per level), 82.5 at level 18 ⇒ 22 (+3 per level), 73 at level 18.

Basic attack

Charged magic damage ratio based on target’s max health 3-15 percent (levels 1-18) ⇒ 1-10 percent (+0.5 percent levels 1-7, +1 percent levels 8-13).

Q ⁠— Burst Fire

Total physical damage 9/13/17/21/25 (+110 percent AD) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+110 percent AD).

E ⁠— Spark Surge

Cooldown 23/22/21/20/19 seconds ⇒ 23 seconds at all ranks.

Pierce damage 80/85/90/95/100 percent ⇒ 60/70/80/90/100 percent.

R ⁠— Lightning Crash

Stack per champion hit by initial Lightning Crash 3 ⇒ 4.

Bonus move speed per stack 2 percent ⇒ 1.5 percent.

Items

Locket of the Iron Solari