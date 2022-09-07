League of Legends Patch 12.17: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is using Patch 12.17 as yet another opportunity to prepare League of Legends for the World Championship, starting on Sept 29. Focused on nerfing powerful pro-play picks, Patch 12.17 heavily targets champions like Sivir and Trundle.

Patch 12.17 is also making adjustments to Stopwatch items that often lack counterplay, as well as Hecarim and Maokai, who have had an oversimplified and gimmicky playstyle for months now.

Other than that, we might see Graves, Ezreal, Kassadin, Twisted Fate, and Sett rise to their previous glory with some buffs.

Here are the notes for League Patch 12.17.

Champions

Ahri

Image via Riot Games

E – Charm

Charm duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 seconds > 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds

Azir

Image via Riot Games

W – Arise!

Sand Soldier damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+60 percent AP)> 50-150 (based on level) (+55 percent AP)

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds > 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds

E – Shifting Sands

Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds > 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Camille

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Adaptive Defenses

Percent HP shielded: 17 percent > 20 percent

E – Hookshot/Wall Dive

Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+75 percent bonus AD) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+90 percent bonus AD)

Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

E – Arcane Shift

Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds > 26/23/20/17/14 seconds

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Q – End of the Line

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds > 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

R – Collateral Damage

Damage: 250/400/550 (+150 percent bonus AD) > 275/425/575 (+150 percent bonus AD)

Hecarim

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Armor: 35 > 32

HP Growth: 104 > 99

Q – Rampage

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90 percent bonus AD) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+95 percent bonus AD)

Damage per stack: 2 percent (+3 percent per 100 bonus AD) > 4 percent (+6 percent per 100 bonus AD)

Q Cooldown per stack: 1 second > 0.75 seconds

Max number of stacks: 2 > 3

Stack Falloff: All at duration end > 1 stack per second at duration end

Mana Cost: 28/31/34/37/40 > 30

W – Spirit of Dread

Cooldown: 14 seconds > 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds

[NEW] Armored cavalry: Hecarim gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armor and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active

E – Devastating Charge

Minimum damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+55 percent bonus AD) > 30/45/60/75/90 (+50 percent bonus AD)

Maximum damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110 percent bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+100percent bonus AD)

Minimum knockback: 250 > 150

Maximum knockback: 450 > 350

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 > 18 at all ranks

R – Onslaught of Shadows

Fear duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on distance traveled > 0.75-1.5 seconds based on distance traveled

Kassadin

Image via Riot Games

Q – Null Sphere

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds > 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Mana cost: 70/75/80/85/90 > 60/65/70/75/80

Maokai

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Sap Magic

[NEW] Trees strike back: Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces Sap Magic’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds per attack received

Heal: 5-45 (+4.5-11 percent Max Health) (levels 1-15) > 4-34 (+4.8-14 percent Max Health) (levels 1-17)

Q – Bramble Smash

Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40 percent AP) > 65/110/155/200/245 (+40 percent AP)

[NEW] Wood you believe it: Q now deals percent maximum health damage (2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 percent)

[NEW] Branching out: Q now deals 40/60/80/100/120 bonus damage to monsters

E – Sapling Toss

[REMOVED] Not so health-y: Saplings no longer deal maximum percent health damage

Base damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8 percent (+70 percent per 100 AP) target maximum Health) > 55/80/105/130/155 (+42.5 percent AP +6 percent bonus HP)

Empowered brush damage: 40/90/140/190/240 (+14/14.5/15/15.5/16 percent (+1.4percent per 100 AP) target maximum Health) > 110/160/210/260/310 (+85 percent AP +12 percent bonus HP)

[NEW] Minions activist: Minions no longer take empowered brush damage from Saplings

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 > 45/55/65/75/85

Slow amount: 35 percent > 45 percent

[NEW] A lil sappy: Brush empowered Saplings now slow for 35 percent > 45 percent (+2 percent per 100 AP) (6 percent per 1000 bonus HP)

R – Nature’s Grasp

Missile initial speed: 50 > 100

Missile maximum speed: 650 > 750

Missile acceleration: 250 > 300

[NEW] Make like a tree and leaf: Maokai now gains 40/50/60 percent Bonus Move Speed that decays over two seconds upon hitting enemy champions

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Q – Double Up

Physical damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100 percent AD) (+35 percent AP) > 20/45/70/95/120 (+100 percent AD) (+35 percent AP)

Cast time: 0.25s > Matches Basic Attack Time

W – Strut

Mana cost: 45 > 35

Attack speed: 40/55/70/85/100 percent > 50/65/80/95/110 percent

E – Make it Rain

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds > 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Full damage (8-ticks): 80/115/150/185/220 (+80 percent AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+100 percent AP)

Slow: 40/45/50/55/60 percent > 50 percent (+4 percent per 100 AP)

Nami

Image via Riot Games

E – Tidecaller’s Blessing

[REMOVED] Removed an interaction where each application of Nami’s E would count towards procing Electrocute. E (and its applications) will now only count as a single spell cast for effects such as Electrocute.

Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Attack speed ratio: 0.668 > 0.721

Passive – Umbra Blades

Cooldown: 14 seconds > 13 seconds

Rell

Image via Riot Games

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

Move speed while dismounted: 250 > 280

E – Attract and Repel

Cooldown : 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds > 13 seconds

Renekton

Image via Riot Games

Q – Cull the Meek

Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80 percent bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+100 percent bonus AD)

Furious Damage: 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300 (+120 percent bonus AD) > 90/135 /180/225/270 (+140 percent bonus AD)

Sett

Image via Riot Games

W – Haymaker

AD ratio: 20 percent per 100 bonus AD > 25 percent per 100 bonus AD

E – Facebreaker

Slow: 50 percent > 70 percent

Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

AD Growth: 3 > 2.8

W – Ricochet

Bounce damage AD ratio: 30/35/40/45/50 percent total AD > 25/30/35/40/45 percent total AD

Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Health: 595 > 575

Q – Chain Lash

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds > 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Taric

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Magic Resis: 32 > 28

E – Dazzle

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds > 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

W – Frozen Domain

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds > 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Q – Wild Card

AP Ratio: 70 percent > 80 percent

W – Pick a Card

Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 > 30/40/50/60/70

Wukong

Image via Riot GamesImage via Riot Games

Base stats

Base attack speed: 0.711 > 0.680

Base move speed: 345 > 340

Items

Stopwatch

Cost: 650 > 750

Guardian Angel

Combine Cost: 50 gold > 150 gold

Total Cost: 2,800 > 3,000 gold

Attack Damage: 40 > 45 gold

Seeker’s Armguard

Ability Power: 20 > 30

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Total Cost: 2,600 > 3,000

Ability Power: 65 > 80

Ability Haste: 10 > 15

The full list of updates for League Patch 12.17, including changes to Howling Abyss, bug fixes, and more, can be found here.