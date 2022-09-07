League of Legends Patch 12.17: Full notes and updates

Worlds is quickly approaching.

Riot Games is using Patch 12.17 as yet another opportunity to prepare League of Legends for the World Championship, starting on Sept 29. Focused on nerfing powerful pro-play picks, Patch 12.17 heavily targets champions like Sivir and Trundle.

Patch 12.17 is also making adjustments to Stopwatch items that often lack counterplay, as well as Hecarim and Maokai, who have had an oversimplified and gimmicky playstyle for months now. 

Other than that, we might see Graves, Ezreal, Kassadin, Twisted Fate, and Sett rise to their previous glory with some buffs. 

Here are the notes for League Patch 12.17.

Champions

Ahri

E – Charm

  • Charm duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 seconds > 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds

Azir

W – Arise!

  • Sand Soldier damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+60 percent AP)> 50-150 (based on level) (+55 percent AP)
  • Cooldown:  8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds > 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds

E – Shifting Sands

  • Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds > 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Camille

Passive – Adaptive Defenses

  • Percent HP shielded: 17 percent > 20 percent

E – Hookshot/Wall Dive

  • Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+75 percent bonus AD) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+90 percent bonus AD)

Ezreal

E – Arcane Shift

  • Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds > 26/23/20/17/14 seconds

Graves

Q – End of the Line

  • Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds > 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

R – Collateral Damage

  • Damage: 250/400/550 (+150 percent bonus AD) > 275/425/575 (+150 percent bonus AD)

Hecarim

Base stats

  • Base Armor: 35 > 32
  • HP Growth: 104 > 99 

Q – Rampage

  • Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90 percent bonus AD) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+95 percent bonus AD)
  • Damage per stack: 2 percent (+3 percent per 100 bonus AD) > 4 percent (+6 percent per 100 bonus AD)
  • Q Cooldown per stack: 1 second > 0.75 seconds
  • Max number of stacks: 2 > 3
  • Stack Falloff: All at duration end > 1 stack per second at duration end
  • Mana Cost: 28/31/34/37/40 > 30 

W – Spirit of Dread

  • Cooldown: 14 seconds > 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds
  • [NEW] Armored cavalry: Hecarim gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armor and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active

E – Devastating Charge

  • Minimum damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+55 percent bonus AD) > 30/45/60/75/90 (+50 percent bonus AD)
  • Maximum damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110 percent bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+100percent bonus AD)
  • Minimum knockback: 250 > 150
  • Maximum knockback: 450 > 350
  • Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 > 18 at all ranks

R – Onslaught of Shadows

  • Fear duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on distance traveled > 0.75-1.5 seconds based on distance traveled

Kassadin

Q – Null Sphere

  • Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds > 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
  • Mana cost: 70/75/80/85/90 > 60/65/70/75/80

Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic

  • [NEW] Trees strike back: Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces Sap Magic’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds per attack received
  • Heal: 5-45 (+4.5-11 percent Max Health) (levels 1-15) > 4-34 (+4.8-14 percent Max Health) (levels 1-17)

Q – Bramble Smash

  • Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40 percent AP) > 65/110/155/200/245 (+40 percent AP)
  • [NEW] Wood you believe it: Q now deals percent maximum health damage (2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 percent)
  • [NEW] Branching out: Q now deals 40/60/80/100/120 bonus damage to monsters 

E – Sapling Toss

  • [REMOVED] Not so health-y: Saplings no longer deal maximum percent health damage
  • Base damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8 percent (+70 percent per 100 AP) target maximum Health) > 55/80/105/130/155 (+42.5 percent AP +6 percent bonus HP)
  • Empowered brush damage: 40/90/140/190/240 (+14/14.5/15/15.5/16 percent (+1.4percent per 100 AP) target maximum Health) > 110/160/210/260/310 (+85 percent AP +12 percent bonus HP)
  • [NEW] Minions activist: Minions no longer take empowered brush damage from Saplings
  • Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 > 45/55/65/75/85
  • Slow amount: 35 percent > 45 percent
  • [NEW] A lil sappy: Brush empowered Saplings now slow for 35 percent > 45 percent (+2 percent per 100 AP) (6 percent per 1000 bonus HP)

R – Nature’s Grasp

  • Missile initial speed: 50 > 100
  • Missile maximum speed: 650 > 750
  • Missile acceleration: 250 > 300
  • [NEW] Make like a tree and leaf: Maokai now gains 40/50/60 percent Bonus Move Speed that decays over two seconds upon hitting enemy champions

Miss Fortune

Q – Double Up

  • Physical damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100 percent AD) (+35 percent AP) > 20/45/70/95/120 (+100 percent AD) (+35 percent AP)
  • Cast time: 0.25s > Matches Basic Attack Time

W – Strut

  • Mana cost: 45 > 35
  • Attack speed: 40/55/70/85/100 percent > 50/65/80/95/110 percent

E – Make it Rain

  • Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds > 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
  • Full damage (8-ticks): 80/115/150/185/220 (+80 percent AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+100 percent AP)
  • Slow: 40/45/50/55/60 percent > 50 percent (+4 percent per 100 AP)

Nami

E – Tidecaller’s Blessing

  • [REMOVED] Removed an interaction where each application of Nami’s E would count towards procing Electrocute. E (and its applications) will now only count as a single spell cast for effects such as Electrocute.

Nocturne

Base Stats

  • Attack speed ratio: 0.668 > 0.721

Passive – Umbra Blades

  • Cooldown: 14 seconds > 13 seconds

Rell 

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

  • Move speed while dismounted: 250 > 280

E – Attract and Repel

  • Cooldown : 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds > 13 seconds

Renekton

Q – Cull the Meek

  • Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80 percent bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+100 percent bonus AD)
  • Furious Damage: 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300 (+120 percent bonus AD) > 90/135 /180/225/270 (+140 percent bonus AD)

Sett

W – Haymaker

  • AD ratio: 20 percent per 100 bonus AD > 25 percent per 100 bonus AD

E – Facebreaker

  • Slow: 50 percent > 70 percent

Sivir

Base stats

  • AD Growth: 3 > 2.8

W – Ricochet

  • Bounce damage AD ratio: 30/35/40/45/50 percent total AD > 25/30/35/40/45 percent total AD

Sylas

Base stats

  • Base Health: 595 > 575

 Q – Chain Lash

  • Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds > 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Taric

Base stats

  • Base Magic Resis: 32 > 28

E – Dazzle

  • Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds > 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Trundle

W – Frozen Domain

  • Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds > 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Card

  • AP Ratio: 70 percent > 80 percent

W – Pick a Card

  • Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 > 30/40/50/60/70

Wukong

Base stats

  • Base attack speed: 0.711 > 0.680
  • Base move speed: 345 > 340

Items

Stopwatch

  • Cost: 650 > 750 

Guardian Angel

  • Combine Cost: 50 gold > 150 gold
  • Total Cost: 2,800 > 3,000 gold
  • Attack Damage: 40 > 45 gold

Seeker’s Armguard

  • Ability Power: 20 > 30

Zhonya’s Hourglass

  • Total Cost: 2,600 > 3,000
  • Ability Power: 65 > 80
  • Ability Haste: 10 > 15

The full list of updates for League Patch 12.17, including changes to Howling Abyss, bug fixes, and more, can be found here.