League of Legends and TFT patch release schedule

League of Legends fans have long asked, “when is the next patch coming?” It was once a mystery, a hidden gem secured in the deepest, darkest vaults of Riot Games. But now, after a surprising tweet from Mortdog, the patch release schedule has been revealed.

And it’s a revelation. It’s far simpler than you may have previously thought. We don’t know the details for each and every month of 2019, but if August is anything to go by, a new set of patch notes release every other Tuesday at 3pm CT, starting on Aug. 13 and ending on Aug. 27. The full patch will be deployed the following day.

Riot Mort on Twitter One of the most common things people ask me is “When is the patch/patch notes” The schedule is actually SUPER predictable. Here’s August time and dates for notes. Hopefully you can see the pattern and go from there for the rest of the year 🙂

In the case of Teamfight Tactics, Riot’s new autobattler phenomenon, a micropatch or a “patch b” is also set to release each Wednesday. This clearly doesn’t coincide with the full patch, though.

This information is only available for August and it’s unclear if this schedule will be in full swing for the remaining five months of the year. But considering Riot’s track record, it should be a safe bet.

To clarify, this is two full patch notes spread out across two separate Tuesdays, with micropatches on the Wednesdays in between. The calendar above should put this into perspective.