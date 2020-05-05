League fan creates esports arena inside Animal Crossing

Looking for something that could bring you closer to an esports experience while stuck inside for quarantine? One avid League of Legends fan has created a replica esports arena in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“I was inspired to make this because my town is based off of my favorite memories,” the creator said on the League subreddit. “One of them was going to the 2016 League of Legends NA Championship in Las Vegas!”

The esports arena is reminiscent of the LCS Arena in Los Angeles, California, complete with the stage computers, bright stage lights, and a collection of seats for fans to sit in while they watch the action unfold.

Cameras were also positioned around the arena, with a caster’s booth positioned on the second floor outlooking the seating area. The player also lined most of the walls with servers, which cost around 100,000 bells from Nook’s Cranny—with more than 30 servers needed to recreate the building, this cost over three million bells to make.

The redditor also said that they’ll be thinking of putting an elevator into the building, because one of their fondest memories is meeting a Team Liquid member in one of the venue’s elevators. Even though, according to the creator, it was “the most awkward elevator ride of [their] life,” since TL had just lost their series.

In a time where live esports events have been put on hold due to COVID-19, it’s nice to see fans adapting and finding ways to show their appreciation for the scene.