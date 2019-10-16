League Champion Roadmap delivers progress report on Fiddlesticks and Volibear updates

It’s been five months since League of Legends fans voted for the recipients of the game’s next visual and gameplay updates. Riot Games has returned with another Champion Roadmap today to give players a look at the progress that’s been made on the new and improved Fiddlesticks and Volibear.

Following the feedback from the most recent update in July, Riot has committed to a terrifying and horrific design for Fiddlesticks. The Harbinger of Doom’s voice over will feature several different voices stitched into one and his redesigned kit will revolve around fear and tricky mind games.

Mark Yetter on Twitter We cant stop – New champion roadmap – teases to keep you guessing https://t.co/1XoF5pOheI

“Experienced Fiddlesticks players will wreak mental havoc on their victims as they question what is real and what is merely a terrifying effigy,” Riot’s lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles said. “Horror will fill the Rift whenever Fiddle is in the game, and if it finds you before you find it, only death will follow.”

Related: Riot reveals new unnamed juggernaut and marksman League champs in latest Champion Roadmap

Unlike Fiddlesticks, Volibear won’t represent the same grotesque visual design but will instead follow a more godlike appearance. The company has ditched the originally planned “unstoppable force” concept, shifting the focus to Volibear’s main design as the god of thunder and storms. The Thunder’s Roar will retain his current gameplay identity but will receive new tools to help him live up to his immortal status.

Riot has yet to announce an official release date for either of the champion updates, but League fans should expect them to hit the Rift sometime next year.