League bot laners leash red buff to AFK jungler

It’s not every day that you encounter such a selfless bot lane.

Two League of Legends players leashed red buff for their AFK jungler, showcasing the hilarious interaction in a video posted today.

The Tristana and Alistar players were patiently waiting for Red Brambleback to spawn when they noticed their Graves wasn’t moving. While the ADC wanted to leave and make their way to lane, the support player decided to kite the jungle camp toward Graves. Since the jungler had auto attack on, they immediately began shooting red buff despite being AFK.

“I’m simply better,” the Alistar said. “I’m simply a bigger brain.”

And even though the bot laners stopped leashing, Graves was able to kill the camp and gain the coveted red buff. Instead of being forced to kill Brambleback at level one without a leash, the AFK leash helped the jungler not fall behind.

The confused jungler returned and wondered how they had the buff, prompting a lot of laughter from the bot laners.

