League’s ARAM mode getting numerous VFX updates in Patch 11.8, including cleaner Snowballs and Poro-snax

The Howling Abyss is getting a “little bit of VFX love,” according to VFX artist Kevin “Sirhaian” Leroy.

Sirhaian outlined numerous tweaks to League of Legends‘ ARAM mode in a lengthy Twitter thread today, cleaning up older effects for clarity. While there are a few changes, the most notable include clearer Snowballs and Poro-snax.

Coming in 11.8 (PBE tomorrow), the Howling Abyss (ARAM) is getting a little bit of VFX love! We've cleaned up some of the older VFXs: Poro-Snaxes are cuter, and Snowball should be a bit more easy to read.



More info in this thread~ 👇❄️ pic.twitter.com/1MQOf2i3e5 — ✂️ Little Sirhaian Doll 🧵 (@Sirhaian) March 29, 2021

The Snowball summoner spell will become more modern and readable, showing two separate effects to differentiate between a hit or miss. Those animations are currently the same, making it difficult to tell if your snowball hit true. When a target is tagged, there will also be a “reactivation effect” to let you know when you start dashing toward them.

Players will also visibly see their Poro-snax being thrown to the closest Poro, adding “cute SFX” and hearts that float around their head when fed. And there will be a more “ceremonial” Poro explosion after they’ve been fed 10 times.

And another small change: the respawn effect. It was previously using a hardcoded, very old blue streak effect. We've made a new one that should feel a bit more modern. pic.twitter.com/oQNdyBiGIN — ✂️ Little Sirhaian Doll 🧵 (@Sirhaian) March 29, 2021

In addition, Health Relics will have a new floating, pick-up, and heal VFX. And players who respawn will see a more modern blue streak.

The VFX changes will go live with Patch 11.8, which should deploy on April 14, according to the official patch schedule. But players can test them out on the PBE starting tomorrow.

