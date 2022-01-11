LCSPA reveals updated player leadership and team representatives for 2022

Before the start of the 2022 LCS Lock In tournament, the North American LCS Players Association has introduced its new executive committee, as well as a new group of player representatives from each organization in the league.

Former Dignitas Academy top laner Lourlo has stepped down from his position as a vice president within the group. And the LCSPA will be extending its executive committee to five members after the team “sought a renewed leadership council that would reflect the breadth of experiences in [their] membership.”

The LCS PA is proud to announce newly updated and expanded player leadership for 2022: pic.twitter.com/enIEyDLVQV — LCS Players Association (@NALCSPA) January 11, 2022

The committee consists of veteran pro player Darshan as president and Team Liquid star CoreJJ as treasurer. There are also three vice presidents for the group, including LCS icon Bjergsen, Immortals top laner Revenge, and Evil Geniuses’ recently acquired support Vulcan.

Additionally, there are 10 members who will be officially representing their teams in 2022:

100 Thieves: Huhi

CLG: Poome

Cloud9: Darshan

Dignitas: Biofrost

Evil Geniuses: Vulcan

FlyQuest: Kumo

Golden Guardians: Ablazeolive

Immortals: Revenge

Team Liquid: CoreJJ

TSM: Tactical

The LCSPA will also be unveiling new initiatives that will help improve the well-being of pro players in the league, especially with so many new faces and rookie prospects entering the scene.

The 2022 LCS Lock In is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 14.