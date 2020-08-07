Here’s the schedule for the final week of the 2020 LCS Summer Split

The battle for the last LCS playoff spot is ready to begin.

Welcome to the final week of the 2020 LCS Summer Split, where multiple League of Legends teams are jockeying for position before the start of the playoffs.

Most teams are looking to push for a better seed after locking in their trip to the postseason, but there are eight playoff spots to fight over this split. Five teams have above nine wins heading into this weekend. But after that, the bottom half of the league is only separated by a few games.

Although Evil Geniuses might be holding onto the sixth spot with a 7-9 record, 100 Thieves and CLG are both right on their heels in the standings. As a result, every game this weekend will matter a ton for those teams and their postseason hopes and dreams.

The festivities will kick off tonight with Friday Night League at 8pm CT, while this weekend’s games will start at 3pm CT each day.

Here’s the schedule for the final weekend of LCS play this summer.

Friday, Aug. 7

8pm CT: Team Dignitas vs. Cloud9

9pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. TSM

Saturday, Aug. 8

3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. Immortals

4pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

6pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Team Dignitas

Sunday, Aug. 9

3pm CT: CLG vs. Cloud9

4pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

5pm CT: Team Liquid vs. TSM

6pm CT: FlyQuest vs. Immortals

One of the biggest matches of the weekend will be between Team Liquid and TSM, who are two of the best teams in the league. Liquid have quickly risen up the ranks to take over the No. 1 spot in the league, with wins in five of their last six games.

TSM, however, have become one of the hottest teams in the LCS. They’ve also won five of their last six games, with their most recent victory coming against Cloud9. This matchup should prove to be one of the most exciting games of the week.

