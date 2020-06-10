LCS partners with Samsung for Summer Split

Samsung will provide the SSDs and form its Fast Five team.

Riot Games is teaming up with Samsung for the 2020 LCS Summer Split, the company announced today.

The professional NA League of Legends teams will get to play on PCs powered by Samsung’s “latest NVMe M.2 SSDs.” An SSD reduces load time and enhances gaming performance, but the announcement didn’t mention the exact model that will be used. So “latest NVMe M.2 SSDs” probably means the LCS will use the SSD 970 PRO of 1TB or the SSD 970 EVO of 2TB.

In addition, every week throughout the season, Samsung will track how quickly LCS players reach key benchmarks at each position. This includes:

100 CS for top laners

Level six for junglers

Tier-three item for mid laners

10,000 gold for ADC

Support item transformation for support

At the end of the Summer Split playoffs, Samsung and the LCS will announce the Fast Five team of the fastest players in each position.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split starts this Friday, June 12 at 8pm CT with 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses. The following game will be a rematch of the Spring Split finals between Cloud9 and FlyQuest.