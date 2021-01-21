LCK highlights Ruler’s mechanics on Kai’Sa in first week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

The former world champion is using Kai'Sa as a diver to pick up a quick triplekill.

The LCK production team is back in action with the first weekly Mad Movie of the 2021 LCK Spring Split. During the match between Gen.G and KT Rolster, Ruler popped off on Kai’Sa and LCK released a breathtaking snippet of his play for all fans to enjoy.

While most ADC players might prefer to stay in the backline and provide sustained damage from a safe distance, Ruler likes to dive in the enemy teams head-first and flank them before they realize what happened. His mechanical prowess on Kai’Sa is unmatched and he looks like the best one of the best ADCs in the LCK right now.

Ruler began the flank by using the empowered E to gain invisibility to move in untouched into the fight before unleashing a full combo of Q, Galeforce, and autoattacks to take down the opposing ADC while he was in a stun. After this, he focused on the next closest champion—the opposing support.

While taking down the enemy Thresh, he saw an opportunity on the low-health Pantheon and sniped him with his W, using his kits potential to the max. With the fight almost done, he managed to use his ultimate to dash to the last opponent for an assist as well. This triple kill alongside the assist gave Ruler plenty of gold to invest into other powerful items to finish the game.

League fans can look forward to another impressive Mad Movie highlight reel from the league’s production team next week.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.