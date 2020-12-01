KT Rolster promotes jungler Bonnie and support Harp to main roster for 2021 season

KT Academy jungler Lee “Bonnie” Gwang-su and support Lee “Harp” Ji-yoong have been added to KT Rolster’s main LCK lineup, the organization announced today.

Both players are young talents who have yet to step onto the LCK stage. Bonnie played for KT Academy throughout the 2020 League of Legends season and helped the team win the LCK Academy Series 2020 November Open Tournament last week, which showcased the skills of the best CK teams.

Harp, on the other hand, joined the organization only a few months ago and didn’t have the chance to play official matches with the team before getting promoted to KT’s main roster. He previously played for ESC Shane in the 2020 CK.

[Official] kt Rolster promotes jungler Lee "Bonnie" Gwang-su and support Lee "Harp" Ji-yoong to the main roster for the 2021 season.@KTRolster_tw #LCK pic.twitter.com/pdBnx96Bom — Korizon (@KorizonEsports) December 1, 2020

KT will feature almost an entirely new roster for the 2021 LCK season. The team parted ways with nearly all of its players in November and then signed Doran, HyBriD, and 5kid.

Only mid laner Ucal—who’s signed with the organization through November 2022, according to Riot’s Global Contract Database—is set to remain on KT’s roster for the upcoming season, although the coaching staff also extended its contracts with the organization. With today’s signings, though, KT’s starting lineup might be complete ahead of the 2021 season.

It looks like KT will try to develop and grow throughout the upcoming season with a roster featuring both experienced players and rookies.

