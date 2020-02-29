KT Rolster pick up their third win of the 2020 LCK season in week 4

KT Rolster took down Hanwha Life Esports in League’s Champions Korea today in an intense 2-0 game, securing their third win of the season.

While KT had a rough start of the season, Hanwha Life Esports picked up early wins and were looking to reach the top of the standings alongside other teams such as T1, DragonX, and Gen.G. Bot laner Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram alongside his teammate support Park “TusiN” Jong-ik received player of the game for the match.

While all odds were against KT in their previous matches, the situation was different for this one. They showed a lot of improvement over the past matches and a win against a middle-of-the-pack team was expected. Aiming showed a remarkable display of skill in the first game on Ezreal against HLE’s Miss Fortune, obtaining an early lead and snowballing the game. TusiN played Volibear in their second game, while Aiming “supported” him with Senna. They executed the tactic from NA’s Cloud9 with Senna “ADC” support and tanky “support” carry perfectly.

While HLE did quite well in the first game and almost snagged a win, KT proved to be much stronger and secured the win in the end after picking up the Cloud Dragon Soul, which amplified the power of their team composition.

The second game KT played much cleaner and left no room for error. HLE were denied vision by plenty of control wards from KT. Without vision, HLE members were picked off one after another. TusiN got a solo kill against HLE’s mid laner after farming up early on the “support” Volibear.

KT went through a rough two years. After losing most of their core players due to a poor showing at Worlds 2018, they tried to rebuild around their star top laner Song “Smeb” Kyung-ho but were unable to reach the same heights.

The organization went from winning LCK Summer Split 2018 to finishing ninth in LCK Spring Split 2019. KT used to be a rival of T1 during the Telekom Wars but have become a shadow of their former selbed. While the current roster is trying it’s hardest to clinch some wins, other teams are just better than them mechanically.

Today’s win was expected after their last few matches, where they showed a lot of improvement. They climbed to the sixth spot and are currently tied with HLE with a 3-5 score. If they keep up their performance, they can grab the last playoff spot.

Their next match will be against Griffin. The two teams face off on Friday, March 6.