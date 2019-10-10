Kingzone DragonX rebrands to DragonX before the start of the 2020 LCK season

Former LCK powerhouse Kingzone DragonX has decided to drop part of its name. The organization revealed today that it’s rebranding to DragonX and completely changing its logo before the start of the 2020 season.

DragonX’s last two years have been up and down in terms of results. At the start of 2018, the team won the LCK Spring Split over Afreeca Freecs but lost to China’s Royal Never Give Up at that year’s Mid-Season Invitational. After that season, however, things have been relatively downhill.

DragonX on Twitter 오늘부터 드래곤X라는 이름으로 새로운 도전을 시작합니다. 즐거움으로 가득할 우리의 여정에 함께 해주세요! DragonX is starting new challenge with the new name. Please join us on our journey which will be full of joy!

This past season was DragonX’s worst performance to date. The team finished in seventh place with a 9-9 record and they ended up failing to qualify for Worlds after losing to DAMWON Gaming in the 2019 Regional Gauntlet. Next season is now a big question mark for this organization because the entire roster’s status is still up in the air.

None of DragonX’s players have re-signed with the team yet, unlike other organizations that have secured their players at least until next year. Talented mid laner Heo “PawN” Won-seok also announced his retirement for professional League after revealing his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder. As a result, substitute mid Yoo Nae-hyun has been playing in his stead.

With the departure of one of its most talented players and the rest of its roster’s contracts ending on Monday, Nov. 18, DragonX has plenty of work to do if it wants to remain in the LCK for the next year.