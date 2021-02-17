Katarina player gets a dagger kill from across the map in League of Legends

The Jhin had no idea what was coming for him.

Picking up kills with Katarina is quite easy, so one League of Legends player decided to take it up a notch and get a perfect cross map kill in a URF game.

The player threw his dagger onto the opposing Jhin who was in the process of completing his recall. With the dagger having a long travel time, Jhin managed to complete the channel and move towards the top lane using the URF cannon.

While Jhin was having a small skirmish with two opponents on the opposing side of the map, Katarina’s dagger kept flying through the wind with a desire to kill the Jhin.

As the players fought, Katarina’s dagger arrived with a perfect timing, to finish off the low-health Jhin, giving Katarina the kill gold and a Dark Harvest stack in the process. While the opponents would most likely tilt after such a play, Katarina would be saying that it was calculated one minute beforehand.

Following this amazing cross map kill, the traditional missing pings went across the board with players not realizing what just happened.

