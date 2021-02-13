Kaiser leads MAD Lions to win over Schalke in 2021 LEC Spring Split

MAD Lions took down Schalke 04 today in the fourth week of the 2021 LEC Spring Split off the back of the team’s support, Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser.

The 22-year-old League of Legends pro used Rell to initiate on the Schalke squad and help his team secure multiple teamfight wins. Even though the MVP vote went to top laner İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek, Kaiser showed up huge this game.

Going into the match, odds were against Schalke after they lost to Astralis yesterday. MAD Lions won the draft, picking up multiple power picks in various roles. After a couple mid-game engages by Kaiser, his team built up a gold lead over the royal blue squad.

While MAD Lions won the map and secured objectives, Schalke funneled resources into Neon on Kai’Sa. He stood as their final hope after a disastrous mid game where Schalke failed to contest objectives. Kaiser used his kit in the following teamfights to shut Neon down and give his team an easy way towards victory. While the game wasn’t clean and MAD committed several mistakes that could’ve cost them the game, this win should raise their morale for two difficult upcoming matches.

Following today’s win, MAD (5-4) are now in fifth place in the 2021 LEC Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the Rift next week with two matches against Excel Esports and Fnatic.

