Kai’Sa, Baron featured in new League 2021 Void Collection

Some of League of Legends’ fiercest creatures are joining the Riot Games merch store in a line of items featuring all things Void-related.

Kai’Sa, Cho’Gath, Kha’Zix, and Baron star in this new collection, featuring gear and collectibles that showcase the corruption of the Void.

The Daughter of the Void joins the ever-growing League mousepad collection with a new 14-by-10 inch double-stitched mousepad featuring her base splash art. Kai’Sa is one of the more popular champions who was recently featured in a merchandise line centered around the release of K/DA’s new EP, All Out. Fans of the ADC can purchase this mousepad for $18.

Various Void creatures appear in their menacing glory as new pins. Baron stands out in this pack as a larger pin showcasing the iconic three-headed monster and its terrifying gaze. Kha’Zix and Cho’Gath’s pins display the Void monsters ready to pounce and chow down on their enemies. This pack is now available for $20.

Image via Riot Games

In a strange change of pace, Cho’Gath is also featured as a new limited-edition figure that looks more cute than scary. This depiction of the Terror of the Void scales the champion down immensely from being one of the most towering and fearsome champions in all of League to a three-inch form that’s barely bigger than a coffee cup. Those interested in obtaining the power of the world-feasting cuddly monster can buy this figure for $12 while supplies last.

All of these items can be purchased from the new 2021 Void Collection in the Riot Games merch store.

