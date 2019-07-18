JoshOG, Scarra, Becca, Reckful, Dog, and Kripp highlight Twitch Rivals’ Teamfight Tactics top 16 players

64 of the most popular streamers have come and gone through Twitch Rivals’ Teamfight Tactics tournament, but only 16 remain after a full day of fierce competition. There were multiple big names that exited the tournament early, but there were also some surprising names that topped the standings as well.

In Group A, a few talented streamers unfortunately were knocked out of the final 16, including Rumay “Hafu” Wang and Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abed. Şükrü “Uthenera” Şentürk, a Turkish streamer on Team Radiance, led the pack while popular TFT streamer TidesofTime placed fourth.

Meanwhile, in Group B, popular Hearthstone and TFT streamer Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang was knocked out of contention alongside Janet “xChocobars” Rose and Lily “Lilypichu” Ki. Josh “JoshOG” Beaver was able to capture first place in the group, while streamers like Rebecca “Becca” Cho, William “Scarra” Li, Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, David “Dog” Caero, and Octavian “Kripp” Morosan all qualified for the top 16 as well.

The remaining top 16 players will now play four games each in the Teamfight Tactics Showdown, where the top eight players from that group of games will move on to a final winner-takes-all match. The winner of this tournament gets to take home $5,000 and a ton of bragging rights as the best TFT streamer in the world.

You can watch a broadcast of all the action on Twitch Rivals’ official channel or you can support your favorite streamers on their own channels as well. The Global Finals will begin at 11am CT.