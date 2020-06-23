JDG secure much-needed win against Dominus Esports in LPL Summer Split

JDG got back to their winning form today against the last-place LPL team, Dominus Esports.

Mid laner Zeng “Yagao” Qi and ADC Lee “LokeN” Dong-wook received the MVP votes after their performances on Sylas and Aphelios, respectively.

While the first League of Legends game in this series was a huge stomp, the second one was much tougher for JDG, putting doubt on whether they can challenge the top-tier teams in the LPL Summer Split.

The first game was the LokeN show. He produced a ludicrous performance on Aphelios, leaving no hope for the DMO squad. He got an early advantage during the laning phase with the help of his jungler and crucial engages from his support, which he used to become a monster that DMO couldn’t deal with.

With a fed Aphelios, JDG became unstoppable and secured all neutral objectives. They ended the game win with a kill per minute.

The second match was much closer than expected after DMO adapted their draft to the Aphelios pick from JDG. They kept him under check and didn’t feed him like they did in the first game. After establishing good dragon control, JDG came out ahead regardless and finished the game.

JDG’s next match is against Rogue Warriors, who are in 16th place in the standings. You can tune in to the official Riot Games LPL channel on Sunday, June 28 at 6am CT to see if JDG can maintain their winning ways and get back to their previous form