JDG puts on teamfighting masterclass in game-winning skirmish vs. LNG at LoL Worlds 2023

Between all of the major regions in competitive League of Legends, China might be one of the most talented of them all. The LPL has won multiple international titles over the past decade, and this year, the league’s top seed, JD Gaming, are locked as a tournament favorite at the 2023 World Championship.

The juggernaut is currently undefeated at the event, having taken down Team BDS, Bilibili Gaming, and LNG Esports through aggressive teamfighting and fearless decision making. During their latest series, for example, they locked down a knockout stage berth by outplaying their opponents with superior skirmishing and perfect execution.

During the first game against LNG, both JDG’s teamwork and individual mechanical brilliance were put on display when they finally swung the match into their favor with a destructive 5v5 fight at Baron. The fight began when LNG support Fu “Hang” Ming-Hang decided to flash forward and knock up three JDG members into the air with Alistar’s Pulverize ability.

Although Hang was able to catch JDG off-guard, his teammates were not in a good position to take advantage of his engage. As a result, this allowed multiple JDG members to regroup while also giving star mid laner Zhuo “knight” Ding to activate his Zhonya’s Hourglass, rendering him invulnerable for a few key moments.

Even still, LNG pushed forward into the Baron pit in an attempt to collapse on JDG’s AD carry Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, forcing top laner Bai “369” Jia-Hao was forced to make a play to save his marksman. By flashing backward and using K’Sante’s ultimate to push the enemy Akali away, he was able to keep Ruler safe while Knight’s Zhonya finally ran out.

As LNG grouped together, Knight pulled off a perfect flash into Orianna’s ult, pulling in four enemies for an easy sweep through the fight. This was also used in combination with K’Sante’s Ntofo Strikes, which kept the four enemies airborne for a few seconds more as they were ripped apart by their intense damage.

This teamfight was only one example of how coordinated and mechanically gifted this team is and why they are among the favorites to win Worlds this year. JDG is a feared opponent and has used this level of play to dominate the competition across regional and international play. They will, however, have to keep this same intensity if they wish to take home the Summoner’s Cup at the end of the tournament.

About the author