JD Gaming open up sixth week of 2021 LPL Spring Split with a win against Suning

JD Gaming kicked off the sixth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split by sweeping Suning today.

The entire JDG roster looked scary today, showing their proficiency on multiple champions. Yagao was the player of today’s League of Legends series, receiving two MVP votes after his impressive Azir performances. He helped JDG secure multiple teamfight wins and accrued a combined KDA of 15/1/11 throughout today’s series.

While Suning is scrambling to find wins, JDG looks much more decisive with every passing game. If they keep up this up, they should be easily able to make a push for the top of the standings in upcoming weeks.

JDG takes over both games in the series thru some great teamfighting and amazing Azir play from Yagao!! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/x9l3jiUQe9 — LPL (@lplenglish) February 22, 2021

This League showdown between two of the most dominant 2020 LPL teams began with proactive plays from Suning. Every time JDG tried to go for a play, Suning replied and punished them. However, that didn’t last long since once JDG grouped up, they became unstoppable with their superior composition. They had a much better frontline and great source of backline damage, while Suning went for a composition focused on snowballing.

Even though both teams were equal in gold, JDG felt much more powerful with their well-defined win condition. They could either engage or fight from afar as they pleased and Suning couldn’t put a stop to that. The attention quickly panned out to the Cloud Dragon Soul by both teams in the late game, with Suning reaching three drakes first, but failing to secure the last one in the end. After JDG picked it up, they were able to run down Suning and secure the first win of the series.

In the second game of this series, the situation repeated itself with JDG going for proactive plays in the early game, while JDG went for reactive plays. This came to bite JDG, who lost the first game for playing too passively and avoiding using their small lead to acquire objectives and force JDG to be defensive. Once the match got to the mid-game, JDG grouped up and overwhelmed Suning once again, securing the clean sweep over the 2020 worlds finalists.

Following this victory, JDG (5-3) climb to fourth place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split. While their start of the split was quite shaky, the team bounced back in recent weeks, showing a much better form, reminiscent of their 2020 dominance. They’ll be back on the Rift on Friday, Feb. 26 with a match up against ThunderTalk Gaming.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.