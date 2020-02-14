Jayce and Lux are the focus of today’s League PBE update for Patch 10.4 cycle

A few underwhelming League of Legends champions are the focus of the latest PBE changes, according to today’s Surrenderat20 post.

Jayce, for example, has struggled in the mid and top lane due to mana issues and the lack of early game damage. The champion currently hovers around a 47-percent win rate and is rarely played in the current patch. Lux will also be buffed to allow her to maneuver better when using her ultimate ability. And with lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealing that devs are “re-focusing” their goals for the Monkey King, his abilities will be reverted in the meantime.

Here are all the recent PBE changes testing for Patch 10.4.

Jayce

Screengrab via Riot Games

Mana increased from 357.2 to 375.

Mana per level increased from 37 to 45.

To the Skies (Hammer Q) damage increased from 45/80/115/150/185/220 to 55/95/135/175/215/255.

Lux

Screengrab via Riot Games

Light Binding (Q) AP ratio lowered from 70 percent to 60 percent.

Lux can now flash while casting Final Spark (R).

Kayle

Divine Judgment (R) ally cast time reverted back to 1.5 seconds from .25 seconds.

Singed

Base health points lowered from 610 to 580.

Base armor lowered from 37 to 34.

Wukong

All changes reverted.

As with all the updates on the PBE, the tweaks are tentative and liable to change before hitting live servers.