Jankos loses it over Aphelios’ lifesteal during Fnatic vs. G2 match review

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks in the competitive League of Legends scene thanks to the rampant use of Aphelios in every region in the world. Many pros have voiced their opinions on the champion, including G2 Esports’ star jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, who expressed that the marksman’s self-healing might be a bit too strong during a livestream today.

In the clip, Fnatic’s AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson is almost killed by G2’s Rasmus “Caps” Winther. Normally, ADC champions would have to recall back to base or lifesteal the health back with an item that allows them to do so.

Jankos on Aphelios’ lifesteal – Clip of Jankos – Twitch Clips Clip of Jankos Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

But since Aphelios has lifesteal built into his kit with the Severum pistol, Rekkles simply attacked the wolf camp to heal all the way to full health in a matter of seconds. He also didn’t have any major lifesteal items in his build—the only item that granted it was Doran’s Blade, which gives its owner a measly three-percent lifesteal.

Although G2 won the game against Fnatic, this clip serves as only one of many instances of Aphelios’ extreme power. Even though he has been nerfed in every patch since his release in Patch 9.24, he simply has too many tools at his disposal to be weak.

Whether its Aphelios’ horrible lack of clarity, the fact that he doesn’t need to build any lifesteal items, or his overloaded kit, many people in the League community have raised complaints about the champion. Luckily for players, Riot Games is adding a few changes to Aphelios in Patch 10.4 that should alleviate his oppressive strength, but there are still plenty of things that need to be addressed in the long run with the Weapon of the Faithful.