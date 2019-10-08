Jankos jokes about scrims against Asian teams at Worlds 2019

G2 Esports’ Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has given us a humorous look into how his scrims are going for the 2019 World Championship, jokingly saying that he is dreaming about the Asian teams at the tournament and how they are “slaughtering [him] all the time.”

There are only a few more days until the start of the Worlds main event, where 16 of the best League of Legends teams will face off to decide who will be heading to the knockout stage of the tournament. G2 has quickly become a favorite to win the whole thing after winning both LEC Spring and Summer Splits, while also taking home the 2019 MSI trophy.

Jankos was a huge part of the team’s success, leading Europe’s junglers in multiple categories and helping his laners succeed with some great early game pressure. The talented veteran is also known to joke around, as does the rest of the team.

In the clip, he whispered to his viewers that the Asian junglers are constantly invading him and that he can’t get any sleep because he’s scared—only for him to return back to normal and say, “Okay, well, I sleep eight hours a day.”

Although Jankos did joke around, the Korean and Chinese jungle talent at Worlds is no funny matter—with players like Griffin’s Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong, FunPlus Phoenix’s Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang, and SK Telecom T1’s Kim “Clid” Tae-min, the competition will be incredibly tough.

As Jankos alluded to, however, these players shouldn’t cause G2 Esports fans to lose any sleep, because G2 is still one of the biggest favorite to win the Summoner’s Cup. Jankos is easily one of the best junglers in the world, which should make for some explosive matchups when the time comes.