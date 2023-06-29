Is Naafiri on LoL PBE? Answered

Naafiri is coming to League of Legends soon, and players are eager to test her out. Traditionally, champions release on the test servers, called PBE, before officially joining the live servers.

During that testing phase, the developers check whether the champion is technically sound, but also how fun it’s to play and whether balance changes should be implemented before release.

Naafiri is the champion next in line to join League‘s roster. She’s been highly-awaited by players after she was first teased on Aug. 12, 2022. To make things even more exciting, Naafiri is set to be the first Darkin assassin to release after six years of waiting.

But can League players already test her out on the PBE server? Find the answer below

Is Naafiri available on the League of Legends PBE?

Image via Riot Games

The next Darkin assassin to enter the Summoner’s Rift was introduced to League‘s PBE server on June 27, which means players who have access to it can already test her out.

You can also check out her playstyle via various videos on YouTube to see what she’s like on the Rift. There’s still some time before you’ll be able to play her on live servers, however.

This means she might receive some tweaks to make her more balanced, as well as bug fixes, and maybe some bigger changes if needed, before she makes her way to the game.

Naafiri is expected to hit the live servers alongside Patch 13.14, which is planned for July 19, according to League‘s usual release schedule.

