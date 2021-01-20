Invictus Gaming bounce back in the third week of 2021 LPL Spring Split with a clean sweep against eStar Gaming

Invictus Gaming clean swept eStar Gaming in the third week of 2021 LPL Spring Split, bouncing back after a devastating loss last week to Team WE.

The entire roster looked much better today with TheShy playing meta champions in the top lane instead of his unorthodox comfort picks. This helped IG funnel resources onto other lanes instead of having to focus on protecting TheShy’s aggressive plays.

The MVP votes went to the recent additions to IG during the offseason, ADC Zhang “Wink” Rui and jungler Peng “XUN” Li-Xun. Wink’s played Miss Fortune during the first game, finishing the game with a 4/0/7 KDA and 78 percent kill participation, while XUN played Pantheon in the second game with a 11/2/5 KDA.

GGWP🤝



2:0 taking down the series! Good work and let's keep it up!



Our next match is on Wednesady next week and we will prepare and be ready for more fighting!#invictusgaming pic.twitter.com/a5PDjtx1rC — Invictus Gaming (@invgaming) January 20, 2021

IG put a lot of priority on the global ultimate picks such as Pantheon and Twisted Fate in the draft phase. ES responded with Galio to counter that tactic, which proved to be successful. While ES shut down the TF and Pantheon quite well, Wink on Miss Fortune in the bottom lane was taking over the lane. He had a 30-cs difference by 10 minutes against the opposing ADC, forcing him to sit under his tower to avoid dying.

With a fed ADC on the team, IG changed their plan and started grouping up instead of using a split push tactic with two global ultimates. They kept picking up the dragons one by one, before securing the Ocean Dragon Soul at the 31th-minute mark. ES forced a teamfight after it, but due to an item difference and power of the Dragon Soul, lost the fight and the game.

Screengrab via LPL

In the second game, IG put a lot of priority on Pantheon once again, which allowed them to dismantle the demoralized ES squad. XUN had a lot of pressure, securing four kills by six minutes. Once he got level six, he used his ultimate to gank the weakened lanes to extend the advantage for IG. ES slowly bled away and lost the second game in 23 minutes.

This win helped IG climb in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings to the seventh place. They still have a long way to go before reaching the top of the ladder, but if they keep up their performance like today, they should be able to reach it in the matter of weeks.

IG will be back on the rift next week with two matches against Rogue Warriors and FunPlus Phoenix. While RW has looked lackluster and should be an easy win for IG, FPX have looked quite dominant in their past few games with Nuguri leading his team to victory.

