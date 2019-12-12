How to watch the 2019 Tyler1 Championship Series

Streaming sensation Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is bringing back his wildly-popular annual amateur League of Legends tournament, the Tyler1 Championship Series, this week.

The event will feature 16 teams, including big names like Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman, and Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang. To accompany the familiar faces, though, unknown players from the lower echelons of the North American ladder will also make an appearance.

Teams will need to have an average of over 700 LP in the Challenger division, according to Tyler1. Disguised Toast, who dwells in the deepest, darkest depths of Gold, however, is one of the few exceptions to this rule.

The winning team will go home with bragging rights and a slice of the $50,000 prize pool.

Format

16 teams participate.

Single-elimination bracket.

The finals are a best-of-five.

All other matches are best-of-three.

Teams

Image via Tyler1

Image via Tyler1

Schedule

The Tyler1 Championship Series kicks off this Saturday, Dec. 14. It will then conclude a week later with the grand finals on Dec. 21.

How to watch

loltyler1 – Twitch ATHLETIC ? yes. MASSIVE ? yes. GREAT OF ALL TIME TO WALK PLANET FOR REAL ??? yes.

The event will be hosted on Tyler1’s Twitch broadcast, as well as on many of the participants’ channels from their point of view.