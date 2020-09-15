How to watch the 2020 League of Legends World Championship

The top 22 teams will battle for the title of world champion.

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is making its return to China with the competition kicking off later this month. This is going to be one of the most interesting tournaments yet in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 22 of the best teams from across the globe looking to become the next world champion. But only 16 of these teams will advance to the main event, which will be a double round-robin format with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage.

Here’s how to watch Worlds 2020.

Format

A total of 16 teams participate in the main event, including four teams from the play-in stage.

Teams are divided into four groups.

Double round-robin.

Matches are played in a best-of-one format.

Top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.

Play-in stage

Group A Team Liquid MAD Lions Legacy Esports Papara SuperMassive INTZ Esports

Group B LGD Gaming PSG Talon V3 Esports Unicorns of Love Rainbow7

Group stage

Group A G2 Esports Suning Machi Esports TBD play-in team

Group B DAMWON Gaming JD Gaming Rogue TBD play-in team

Group C Team Solo Mid Fnatic Gen.G TBD play-in team

Group D Top Esports DRX FlyQuest TBD play-in team

Schedule

Worlds 2020 starts on Sept. 25. This section will be updated when the official schedule is released.

Stream

Worlds will be available to watch on Riot’s official Twitch channel, as well as multiple alternative language streams each commentated by a different set of hosts.

